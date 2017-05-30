Global Beta-carotene Market Estimated to Reach $583 Million by 2024

The Global Beta-carotene market is majorly propelled by rising awareness towards the consumption of beta-carotene and inclination of industries towards natural beta-carotene across the globe according to our research report “Global Beta-carotene Market Outlook 2024.”

Regionally, the beta-carotene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). Among these, North America is anticipated to witness a significant growth and occupy the largest share of beta-carotene market by 2024.

On account of increasing demand for beta-carotene from food and beverage industry, global beta-carotene market is estimated to reach USD 583 million by the end of 2024 witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the beta-carotene market followed by Europe. Increasing awareness associated with the consumption of beta-carotene is driving the North America market.

Rising Awareness towards the Consumption of Beta-carotene: Elevate

The essential role of beta-carotene and others as the main dietary source of vitamin A coupled with higher edge of natural beta-carotene over synthetic beta-carotene in terms of lip-solubility and antioxidant activity is propelling the growth of beta-carotene market all across the globe.

Inclination of Industries towards Natural Beta-carotene: Uplift

In human body, beta-carotene gets transformed to vitamin A nutrients which empower the immune system. Food and Beverage industries are now more inclined towards the use of natural beta-carotene in comparison to synthetic beta-carotene. This outsized shift of industry from synthetic to natural beta-carotene will intensify the market growth in upcoming 5-6 years.

The report titled “Global Beta-carotene Market Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of Beta-carotene market in terms of market segmentation by raw material, by beta-carotene type, by application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of beta-carotene industry which includes company profiling of Kemin Industries Inc, BASF, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Phytone Limited etc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview on the global beta-carotene market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

