Global Organics Announces Fair Trade Certified Organic Cane Sugar

Cambridge, MA (May 3, 2017) – Global Organics, Ltd., a leading supplier of sustainable, certified organic and fair trade ingredients, is proud to announce that our supply partner for organic cane sugar has been awarded certification from Fair Trade USA. The Fair Trade Certified label means that products are made with respect for people and the planet — empowering agricultural communities who produce and process products to develop thriving businesses and a healthy environment. This has been the mission of Global Organics since 1992.

The Native Green Cane Project in Brazil, has a long history of providing their sugar cane farm and mill workers with wages, benefits and working conditions far better than most other sugar cane mills. Native’s participation in the Fair Trade USA third-party certification validates their dedication to fair trade while increasing the supply of organic and fair trade sugar. A larger supply allows food and beverage manufacturers to bring more organic and fair trade products to market.

“We are very proud of our 20 year relationship with the Native Green Cane Project,” said Andrew Martino, Category Manager for Sugar and Sweeteners. “Native’s impressive results from their continuous efforts to practice regenerative farming have been internationally recognized for many years. The addition of the Fair Trade Certified label confirms their role as a world leader in truly sustainable agriculture on all levels.”

About Global Organics

Global Organics, Ltd. provides certified organic food ingredients, delivered with passion, honesty, and integrity to food and beverage manufacturers and wholesalers worldwide. The company and its long-term supplier partners work with agricultural projects that bring social and economic benefits to local communities and protect and restore the earth’s resources. Global Organics offers non-GMO and certified organic cane sugar products, sweeteners, chocolate and cocoa, and fruit and vegetable specialties. Founded in 1992, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.