IFF Acquires PowderPure to Further Expand Offerings for Clean Label Solutions

NEW YORK (April 10, 2017) – International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today announced that it had acquired Columbia Phytotechnology LLC, a/k/a PowderPure on April 7, 2017.

Founded in the early 2000s and based in Oregon, PowderPure utilizes its patented Infidri™ drying technology to create all-natural food ingredients by eliminating water while leaving the taste, nutrition and color matrix intact. Using minimal processing, PowderPure currently focuses on whole fruits and vegetable powders, juice powders, as well as other specialty products. PowderPure’s technology has also been used to effectively repurpose valuable materials resulting from other food processing systems, turning them into useful and nutritious products and saving them from waste streams.

“With innovation and the pioneering spirit an integral part of the IFF story, this acquisition represents another exciting chapter for us, as it fortifies our industry-leading naturals platform to meet consumers’ growing demand for natural and clean label products,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. Mr. Fibig continued, “We are impressed with PowderPure’s commitment to innovation and believe that together, we are uniquely positioned to spark further discoveries.”

Matthias Haeni, Group President, Flavors added, “IFF’s focus on creating natural sustainable solutions for our customers is woven into everything we do. We are excited to work with PowderPure and leverage their fantastic technologies to create minimally processed products from natural ingredients. PowderPure will be a great addition to the IFF family.”

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.