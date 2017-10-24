Isodiol International Inc. Announces Launch of Market’s First Hops-Derived CBD Products

VANCOUVER, B.C. (Oct. 23, 2017) (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc., a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce the launch of the market’s first non-cannabis, highly bioactive cannabinoid, CBD, derived from the hops plant; a globally accepted plant. The cannabinoids are derived using proprietary genetics and extraction technology that allow for the isolation of the cannabinoids and terpenes without denaturing the molecule.

Hops-derived cannabinoid products have shown a favorable response and promising results in independent clinical studies for various diseases. Sourcing natural, highly bioactive cannabinoids to supplement the endocannabinoid system in the human body is key to developing targeted health care remedies.

“The development of the technology to extract cannabinoids from a plant other than cannabis, without denaturing the molecule is an incredible achievement,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol International. “As the regulatory framework within the US continues to mature, the establishment of a new non-cannabis source of CBD and the continued growth of our International pharmaceutical footprint will differentiate Isodiol as the global leader.”

The Company will continue to collaborate with universities and alternative health facilities in the United States and overseas to validate the science. It anticipates products will be ready for distribution within the next 4 weeks.

This announcement is on the heels of the Company’s introduction of it’s Phytoceutical Division on September 5, 2017. The press release can be found here.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol