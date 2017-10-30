Regal Motor Line Achieves Highest Ingress Protection Rating

BELOIT, Wis. — Regal Beloit Corporation, a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, announced that its LEESON Extreme Duck Ultra motors have achieved UL Ingress Protection (IP) 69K certification (File #E185163 – Enclosure IEC 60529). IP69K certification is the highest certification available, with 6 being the highest rating against solids and 9K being the highest rating against liquids.

The Extreme Duck Ultra motor features a revolutionary design that is completely impenetrable to liquids and dust in any mounting position. Made entirely of stainless steel, the FDA-approved, food-grade model is manufactured with materials and lubrication that are safe in sanitary environments and tough against moisture, humidity and chemicals that cause corrosion.

“The next generation design of the Extreme Duck Ultra motor withstands the conditions that are common in the food processing industry,” said Steve Bernhardt, lead application engineer. “The all-stainless steel motor was researched, designed and tested specifically for use in wet environments, and we’re thrilled that it is now IP69K rated.”

A proprietary shaft seal that underwent a year of testing — 8,760 hours — is one of the motor’s unique features. Other features include non-wicking lead wires, installation-ready for all mounting positions, standard dual voltage and rotation, and a new encapsulation process with better materials. Benefits of the motor design include:

Numbered lead wires enable easier readability and identification, reducing installation time and costs

Pressure testing guarantees liquids don’t penetrate the motor, increasing motor life and reducing plant downtime

Eliminating corrosion ensures longer motor life and lessens operating costs

Washdown motors enhance flexibility and durability, decreasing operating expenses while increasing uptime

The Extreme Duck Ultra motor won a 2016 Engineers’ Choice Award, sponsored by Control Engineering, and a Plant Engineering 2015 Product of the Year award. The motor was recognized in the motion – motors and electric motors and drives categories, respectively.

