Vistaar Adds Dan Ferguson as Vice President of Beverage Alcohol Solutions

Louisville, K.Y. and Parsippany, N.J. (Oct. 10, 2017) – Vistaar Technologies, Inc. (Vistaar), a leading provider of pricing and promotion software in the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the addition of Dan Ferguson as vice president, beverage alcohol solutions. In his new role, Ferguson will work closely with Vistaar’s growing list of customers to drive value delivery from their pricing initiatives. Ferguson will also help shape the roadmap for Vistaar’s beverage alcohol product line to ensure the offerings remain cutting-edge and deliver thought-leadership in a rapidly changing industry. Ferguson will be based out of Louisville, K.Y.

Ferguson spent six years with Sazerac Company leading its strategic planning, sales operations, supply chain and compliance teams as well as over 20 years with Brown-Forman Corporation in IT, sales, finance and operations roles. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering from the University of Louisville.

“Vistaar has learned tremendously from Dan by working alongside him as a customer for many years, and now we are excited to have the opportunity for our entire customer base to benefit from his experience,” remarked Venky Subramanian, senior vice president of global customer success, Vistaar. “I am delighted to welcome Dan to our team and to have him begin the process of driving beverage alcohol industry best practices and thought leadership across multiple functions within Vistaar.”

Vistaar currently helps over 65 percent of all premium spirits and almost half of all wine companies in the United States transform their pricing operations into a strategic advantage and leverage pricing best practices to drive growth.

About Vistaar Technologies, Inc.

Vistaar is a leading provider of price management solutions that enable companies to achieve pricing best practices through price analytics, price optimization, price list management and deal management. Our technology transforms pricing and related operations into a strategic advantage for some of the world’s largest manufacturers, distributors and service providers. For these companies, Vistaar pricing solutions drive measurable price and margin improvements to deliver profitable growth and maximum shareholder value. Vistaar’s operations include offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.vistaar.com.