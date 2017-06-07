Watson-Marlow’s MasoSine Certa Achieves Certification

MasoSine Certa Achieves EHEDG Type EL Class 1 Aseptic Certification

EHEDG Type EL Class I Aseptic certification – Certa is one of only two positive displacement pumps to have achieved certification.

Meets the demand for aseptic applications proven by EHEDG Type EL Class I Aseptic certificate.

Plus: new model additions complete the existing Certa range – now capable of flow rates up to 99,000 l/hr

The MasoSine Certa pump from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is now available with EHEDG Type EL Class 1 Aseptic

Certa is one of only two pumps on the market to have achieved EHEDG Type EL Class I – Aseptic certification. For customers, the benefits of the Aseptic certification include the pump is self-draining, has a reduced CIP cycle time and requires lower volumes of cleaning agents.

The company has also completed its range with four new models covering the top flow rates of up to 99,000 litres per hour and as low as 100 l/hr.

New additions to the product range – Certa 100, Certa 200, Certa 500 and Certa 600 – complete the existing Certa family by offering users a fully CIP capable pump at flow rates up to 99,000 l/hr. 3A certification is offered as standard and users can be assured that media is pumped without product degradation.

With this – and its low energy consumption characteristics – Certa successfully sets itself apart from other pumps on the market.

Global aseptic packaging demand

The move to achieve certification responds to a strong demand from customers for a solution suitable for aseptic packaging. Globally, this market is reported to be worth over US$ 28 billion in the food, dairy and beverage markets. It includes ‘bag in a box’ products such as carton drinks, fruit juices, milk, custard and sauces.

Increasingly, food companies are keen to manufacture under aseptic conditions in the quest for extended shelf-life without the need for additives. With EHEDG Type EL Class I Aseptic certification, Certa, customers can have total confidence in the immediate deployment of their pump as part of an aseptic filling line: Customers can trust in the CIP and SIP capabilities of the pump as it was proven by EHEDG. In addition the Certa pumps don’t require additional steam ports to make the pump bacteria tight. This is also proven by the EHEDG Type EL Class I – Aseptic certificate.

Overall, Certa Sine pumps offer a far better CIP proposition than circumferential piston pumps, for example, which can be difficult to clean in their standard configuration. Indeed, CIP users will find circumferential piston pumps often need modifications like drilling of the rotor hub in order to get a proper cleaning result, leading to a performance loss.

Setting a new benchmark

In addition to high levels of certification, Certa has been designed to set a new benchmark in clean pumping for all food and beverage industry applications. It delivers high suction capability to handle viscous products and offers significant advantages over alternative technologies. Unlike traditional pumps with rotors that cut through the fluid, Certa’s sinusoidal rotor gently carries fluid through the pump to dramatically reduce shear and so reduces product damage, while cutting power consumption compared to rotary lobe and circumferential piston pumps by up to 50% with high viscosity fluids.

Performance and reliability

Of course, the food-contact compliant Certa Sine® pump also offers all of the typical advantages and high performance levels delivered by proven MasoSine sinusoidal technology, with virtually no pulsation, simplicity, reliability, interchangeable parts and low cost of ownership. All these help food and beverage plants compete in a highly competitive marketplace by improving product quality, improving product yield and reducing downtime and maintenance costs. These benefits apply to all stages of the process, from unloading of the raw material to a storage tank, through transfer to a mixer/agitator/reactor/cooking vessel, to final transfer to the filling line.

Along with certified innovation for food industry applications, the new Certa Sine pump series will provide an ideal solution for food and beverage, cosmetic or at any facility that requires the highest cleaning standards.

About Waston-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) is the world leader in niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Founded on nearly 60 years of supplying engineering and process expertise and with over one million pumps installed worldwide, our pumps are tried, tested and proven to deliver.

WMFTG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LSE: SPX), a global organisation employing approximately 4,800 people worldwide. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group comprises ten established brands, each with their own area of expertise, but together offering our customers an unrivalled breadth of solutions for their pumping applications:

Watson-Marlow Pumps : peristaltic tube pumps for biopharm and process industries

: peristaltic tube pumps for biopharm and process industries Watson-Marlow Tubing : precision tubing for pumping and other purposes, in a range of materials

: precision tubing for pumping and other purposes, in a range of materials Bredel : high flow, heavy duty hose pumps

: high flow, heavy duty hose pumps Alitea : unique peristaltic solutions for OEM customers

: unique peristaltic solutions for OEM customers Flexicon : aseptic filling and capping systems

: aseptic filling and capping systems MasoSine : gentle sinusoidal pumps for food, chemical and cosmetics applications

: gentle sinusoidal pumps for food, chemical and cosmetics applications BioPure: advanced single-use tubing connector systems

advanced single-use tubing connector systems ASEPCO: aseptic valves for the biopharmaceutical industry

aseptic valves for the biopharmaceutical industry FlowSmart: high purity sanitary gaskets, silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses for the biopharmaceutical industry

high purity sanitary gaskets, silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses for the biopharmaceutical industry Aflex Hose: specialises in the design and manufacture of PTFE-lined flexible hoses

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is an international operation based in Falmouth, Cornwall, UK. Watson-Marlow Fluid |Technology Group has offices in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Sharjah UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, USA and Vietnam.