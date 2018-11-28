Rimaster Transitions to More Efficient Storage System

Rimaster is a leading company in the development and manufacture of cable harnesses, electrical cabinets, electronics, cabs and mechanical systems for special vehicles and industrial systems. Rimaster never compromises on the quality of its products and, when it decided to invest in a more efficient storage system, it got in touch with another supplier that puts quality first: Weland Solutions.

Weland Solutions calculated how much space, time and labor Rimaster would save by choosing the right products. The figures spoke for themselves. Rimaster ordered an end-to-end system comprising three Compact Twin 3660 vertical storage lifts, extra load trays, the WMS system Compact Store including Compact Talk, Picking Display and LED Strip. Weland Solutions recommended combining this with a Put to Light system, which has become an increasingly popular solution for further improving picking operations and storage management.

Rimaster had its new storage system installed in September 2017. Rimaster is more than satisfied with its new automated storage management system.

About the Company

