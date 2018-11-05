Smart Vision Lights Hires Matt Van Bogart as VP Marketing, Business Development

Muskegon, Mich. — Smart Vision Lights, a global leader in the design and manufacture of LED illumination for machine vision applications, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Van Bogart as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

Van Bogart brings to Smart Vision Lights a proven track record of more than 20 years’ experience in marketing, product management, channel/market and account development in the high-technology and automation markets. Prior to joining Smart Vision Lights, Van Bogart held key positions in marketing, product management, and business development with machine vision and automation companies Microscan and Omron.

Matt will lead Smart Vision Lights’ global marketing and business development efforts from the company’s offices in Muskegon, Michigan. “I look forward to helping the entire team at Smart Vision Lights continue the acceleration of growth, which has enabled the company to become the recognized leader in machine vision lighting innovation both in the United States and abroad,” says Van Bogart.

“We couldn’t be happier to have a proven automation marketer helping to lead our company,” says David Spaulding, President of Smart Vision Lights. “The addition of Matt to our executive team is a key component to executing our next phase of growth.”

About Smart Vision Lights

Smart Vision Lights (Muskegon, Mich.) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, including machine vision. Smart Vision Lights products come with universal internal current-control drivers, offering constant or strobed operation, reduced wiring requirements, and easy installation. Smart Vision Lights products are also the safest on the market thanks to the company’s in-house IEC 62741 light-testing laboratory, guaranteeing conformity and compliance for your lighting systems, regardless of where they are installed around the globe. Learn more at SmartVisionLights.com or by calling (231) 722-1199 in the U.S.