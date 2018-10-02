Whole Brain Consulting Co-Founders to Speak at SupplySide West

William Madden and Brandon Hernandez of Whole Brain Consulting will be speaking at SupplySide West, exploring the intricacies of working with co-packers and co-manufacturers and fleshing out the importance of specifications in product development.

SupplySide West as a food industry event serves more than 16,000 ingredient buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care and sports nutrition industries. The 2018 SupplySide West event takes place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 6-10. SupplySide West as an event provides the opportunity for industry leaders to share knowledge and advancements in the science and strategy surrounding the development of food industry products essential to the global business economy.

The co-founders of Whole Brain Consulting can be found in the Esca Bona pavilion, where topics such as supply chain, transparent sourcing, sustainability and supplier/manufacturer relationships will be explored by a number of speakers.

William Madden, author of “Separating the Con Man From the Co Man: How to Source a Co-manufacturer” will present “Do’s and Don’ts on Co-Packers” on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 2:30. With over two decades of experience in the food industry, Madden is a leading expert on contract negotiation between food companies and co-packers. Madden draws upon extensive knowledge about supply chain and operations management when advising clients on developing and managing sustainable business practices related to the co-packing industry, including re-negotiating unsatisfying contracts and forging optimal work relationships between food companies and third-party operations providers.

Brandon Hernandez will present “Specs in Product Development” on Friday, Nov. 9 at 2:30. Hernandez has over a decade of experience in quality and food safety, specializing in food safety process, protocol, and preparation. In addition to preparing clients for gold standard food safety practices and helping clients anticipate and prepare for and handle potential food product recalls, Hernandez provides expert guidance in research and development and sanitation applications.