CHICAGO— Archer Daniels Midland Company announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Florida Chemical Company, one of the world’s largest natural citrus oils and ingredients manufacturers.

“Citrus is a key flavor for the beverage industry, and one of the essential flavors — along with vanilla and mint — in any complete solution portfolio for today’s evolving consumer needs,” said Vince Macciocchi, ADM senior vice president and president, Nutrition. “By adding industry-leading citrus capabilities to ADM’s already best-in-class portfolio of natural, clean-label ingredients, we can now provide one-stop shopping for essential flavors as well as an unparalleled array of other innovative food and beverage products, solutions and systems. And it’s all supported by our unmatched R&D capabilities, our global logistics network, and our steadfast commitment to the very best customer service.”

With the completion of the transaction, ADM further strengthens its capabilities to support its customers with citrus flavor by adding capabilities for manufacturing high-value flavor ingredients across all citrus varieties for flavor, fragrance and consumer products. Products include:

Individual citrus flavor materials and essential oils, including customized flavor blends

Flavor enhancers for grapefruit and other citrus

Citrus flavor modifiers specifically targeted to improve the quality and taste of food and beverages sweetened with natural or artificial sweeteners

“FCC, a pioneer in the citrus flavor industry, grew into one of the largest producers in the world, creating 100 percent natural flavor ingredients for a wide range of food and beverage applications,” said Josh Snively, ADM’s president, Global Citrus. “Now, we are combining FCC’s 75-year heritage and deep understanding and expertise of the science and business of citrus with ADM’s extensive global resources to offer an even wider array of products, solutions and systems to more customers around the world.”

About ADM Nutrition

ADM is a world-leading nutrition company with the widest range of specialty ingredients, blends, systems and experience. We move customers from concept to launch faster with sustainable, differentiated products that address their evolving needs. ADM helps our customers create consumer-preferred nutritional solutions through our on-trend and customizable portfolio of natural flavors and colors; an unmatched range of plant-based proteins; industry-leading, science-backed bioactives; as well as specialty ingredients such as hydrocolloids, lecithin, Omega-3 solutions, probiotics, polyols, texturants, soluble fibers and much more. Our talented team also provides consumer insights and intelligence; sensory expertise; culinary creativity; and full product-development services.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. At the end of 2018, we were one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 46 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at adm.com.