Golden West Packaging Group Acquires Allpak Container

SEATTLE— Golden West Packaging Group LLC, a holding company for packaging businesses formed in 2017 by private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg, has announced it has acquired Allpak Container, LLC, a Pacific Northwest-based packaging provider. This represents Golden West’s third acquisition following its February 2017 acquisition of five Northern California-based packaging manufacturers (Cal Sheets, Capital Corrugated, Heritage Solutions, Packaging Innovators and Package One), and its February 2018 acquisition of Southern California-based Fleetwood-Fibre Packaging & Graphics.

Allpak Container designs and manufactures high-end consumer packaging and industrial packaging for more than 450 customers in agriculture, beauty, beverage, commerce, food, health, industrial, recreation and wine and spirits markets. Allpak serves customers in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia from its two facilities near Seattle and Spokane, Washington. The facilities serve high-end consumer markets with large scale die cut, six color plus UV coating and highly customizable flexographic printing capabilities. Its design capabilities are widely recognized, having won first, second and third place at the 2018 PPI Print Rocks! Awards; and first and second place at the 2018 TAPPI Competition in the flexographic printing on white liner combination board category.

Commenting on the acquisition, Golden West CEO Steve Strickland said, “Golden West acquires well-established packaging businesses and develops them into high-performers, and Allpak is a great extension of this strategy. Allpak is a strong business with a customer-centric approach, skilled workforce, and deep focus on operational excellence, which is evidenced by their ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and AIB International (food safety) certifications. Golden West, which now operates nine manufacturing plants across the country, brings Allpak substantial resources and proven sales and service capabilities to drive more production through Allpak’s facilities.”

Allpak chairman Hans Koch and president Ralph Koch said, “This is an exciting development for our company, customers and employees. As part of Golden West, we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with best-in-class design, custom product expertise, short lead time capability, and outstanding customer service. We have the infrastructure, systems, and capacity in place to scale immediately and significantly, leveraging Golden West’s expertise and resources to grow our business.”

Lindsay Goldberg is a New York-based private investment firm with more than $13 billion of equity capital under management that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. Lindsay Goldberg founded Golden West with executives who have worked together for three decades building packaging businesses: executive chairman Steve Klinger, CEO Steve Strickland and chief administrative officer Craig Hunt. The executives are also involved with Lindsay Goldberg’s investments in Crown Paper Group (Port Townsend Paper, Crown Packaging, Boxmaster and Montebello Container) and specialty papers manufacturer Pixelle Specialty Solutions, and were previously senior executives with Smurfit Stone Container, Georgia-Pacific and Unisource.