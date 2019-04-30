Lycored Showcases Range of Super-Stable Colorants at IFT 2019

NEW ORLEANS— Lycored, a global leader in lycopene-based color and taste-enhancing ingredients for food and beverages, will be highlighting its vibrant, red to yellow and orange-spectrum range of super-stable colorants from nature to attendees of this year’s Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Expo in New Orleans.

In keeping with their ability to bring fresh vibrant colors to more foods naturally, Lycored recently unveiled a series of new, evocative names to identify its cast of colors featuring memorable shade names like Steadfast Scarlet, Orange Ovation and Stellar Yellow.Every member of Lycored’s color cast is focused on quality, stability and giving a stellar performance at every stage, from process to consumer.

Made from naturally copenes extracted from the company’s own custom-bred tomatoes, Lycored’s colorants are proven by science and tested for stability across multiple applications including flavored waters, UHT treated dairy drinks, juice-based beverages, hard coated confectionery, cheeses, prepared fruits and syrups, yogurts, fortified gummies and Surimi seafood.

Visitors to the stand at this year’s IFT event can learn more about Lycored’s innovative color range,its applications and their new names via an e-swatch product selection tool on an interactive flat screen.

“We gave every color in the palette a new name to better reflect their vibrancy and stability,” said Christiane Lippert, head of marketing (food) at Lycored. “Our color collection’s new ‘personalities’ present a catchy yet simple way for us to convey to our markets and customers the high-quality and stability benefits of our color solutions for a wide variety of food and beverage applications.

“Our color portfolio is both proven and versatile and we look forward to welcoming all interested in finding solutions to their toughest color and taste challenges to the Lycored stand. IFT is a great event and we are ready to demonstrate to all who stop by how we can help them formulate more natural and stable products.”

Lycored is also featuring SANTE, the company’s proven umami taste enhancer that provides a high concentration of natural compounds for a more naturally delicious taste and a cleaner label formulation thanks to a reduction in levels of ingredients such as salt, MSG and yeast.

Renowned chef and food innovator Charlie Baggs and his team of chefs will be supporting Lycored on stand to demonstrate the taste-enhancing abilities of SANTE, Lycored’s, all-natural tomato-based alternative to sodium additives which offers significant levels of sugar and salt reduction (above 40% in many cases). Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations will prepare recipes including flavorsome fusions across vegetable and chicken broth, orange Thai curry and rice with vegetables.

Other on-stand visual displays will include the broad range of flavored waters using the unique color cast and highlighting their strong performance in a 12-month stability study without fade, sedimentation or ringing.

Lycored will also be sharing an animated story of the brand’s strong focus on backward integration and holistic production processes to ensure zero waste.

Visitbooth #801 to find out how Lycored’s color and flavor solutions can help you.

About Lycored

Committed to ‘Cultivating Wellness,’ Lycored, is an international company at the forefront of unearthing and combining nature’s nutrition potential with cutting edge science to develop natural ingredients and products. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader innatural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit lycored.com.