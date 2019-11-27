MGP Adds James Hewlette to International Beverage Alcohol Sales Team

ATCHISON, Kan.— MGP Ingredients, Inc, a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, has announced the appointment of James Hewlette as beverage alcohol sales manager for the Asia-Pacific region. He joins industry veteran Susie Garvin in international sales.

Most recently, Hewlette was global bulk sales director for Terresentia Corp., where he oversaw accounts worldwide. He also was responsible for the entire sales cycle and managed customer projects. His first role with the company was as customer relationship manager, where he supported relationships with both customers and distributors.

“The addition of James broadens our international focus and supports our commitment to maximizing the potential of American Whiskey overseas,” said David Dykstra, vice president of alcohol sales and marketing. “We see new relationships with export customers as a critical component of our long-term growth.”

Helwette received a bachelor of science in human and organizational development, with a minor in economics, from Vanderbilt University, and a master’s in real estate development from Clemson University.