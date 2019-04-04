S&D Coffee & Tea Launches Ready-to-Serve Cold Brew Coffee

CONCORD, N.C.— S&D Coffee & Tea, the largest custom coffee roaster in the U.S., introduces a new line of cold brew coffee—flavored and ready to serve—making the growing cold brew trend accessible to restaurants and operators everywhere. The new line will be available in a convenient bag-in-box (BIB) format to provide a turnkey solution for operators looking to satisfy demand without the added labor or costs often associated with scratch-made cold brew coffee. The Cold Brew Coffee line will be available in five delicious flavors to wake up beverage menus and energize sales.

According to Datassential’s How Do You Cold Brew study, consumers believe the cold brewing process enhances the taste and quality of the coffee and nearly 90 percent are willing to pay a premium price. Research also shows over 50 percent of consumers would pay fifty cents or more for cold brew coffee than they would for a traditional iced coffee.

The Ready-to-Serve Cold Brew Coffee is available in five on-trend flavors, including:

Black & Bold: rich, bold and refreshing, made with 100 percent cold brew Arabica coffee

Café au Lait: modern, French-style cold brew coffee blended with Grade A low-fat milk and sweetened with a hint of pure cane sugar

Salted Caramel: rich, smooth caramel-flavored 100 percent cold brew Arabica coffee, finished with sea salt

Horchata: unique Hispanic-style spiced blend of 100 percent cold brew Arabica coffee flavored with cinnamon, a hint of mocha and Grade A milk

Café a La Mode: contemporary blend of cold brew espresso extract, French vanilla, rich mocha and Grade A whole milk

While 44 percent of cold brew drinkers say “cold brew is flavorful enough to be enjoyed pure black,” Datassential reports only one in ten people actually drink it black, which means there is a big opportunity to attract new business with a variety of flavored cold brew coffees.

There is no need for in-house measuring and brewing or concerns about running out—the new product is shelf-stable and ready to serve.

As a leader within the coffee industry, S&D is committed to bringing profitable beverage solutions to operators everywhere and continues along this path with this latest introduction. For more information about S&D Coffee & Tea, visit sdcoffeetea.com or call 1-800-933-2210.

About S&D Coffee & Tea

S&D Coffee & Tea, a subsidiary of Cott Corporation, is the largest coffee and tea manufacturer and supplier to restaurants and convenience stores in America. S&D is also a leading producer of liquid extracts. In continuous operation since 1927, the company serves over 110,000 customers through national distribution and direct store delivery. For more information about S&D Coffee & Tea, go to sdcoffeetea.com.