Broad Spectrum Hemp Producer Socati Receives USDA Organic Certification

AUSTIN, TEX. – Socati Corp announced it has successfully completed the rigorous evaluation process and received official USDA Organic certification for its CBD ingredient line up which can be used in USDA Organic finished products. Significantly, Socati is the only commercial scale producer of USDA Organic certified cannabinoid ingredients with third-party verified non-detectable levels of THC.

The USDA Organic Seal is one of the most recognized and trusted certifications among US consumers and retailers and provides authoritative assurance to consumers on the supply chain integrity of certified CBD products. In addition to assuring no synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides are used in the cultivation of hemp, USDA Organic certification also ensures farmers and manufacturers are using sustainable practices.

The USDA Organic Seal represents a comprehensive organic standard, a rigorous verification system, and a set of effective enforcement mechanisms to safeguard the trust and credibility of organic products, mandating manufacturers to maintain rigorous organic standards from farming through production of final consumer packaged goods. Given the broad trend towards organic and clean label products, Socati believes the company and its partners are now uniquely positioned for the expected widespread shift to premium USDA Organic certified CBD products.

“Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality and most consistent CBD ingredients and finished products in the industry.” said Socati CEO, Josh Epstein. “Through a commitment to clean label initiatives, natural production practices, and significant investment in research and development, Socati has now achieved the breakthrough of being awarded its USDA Organic certification, the gold standard for supply chain integrity, creating competitive differentiation and increased consumer trust at a time when the industry desperately needs it. We could not be more delighted to be able to now offer the compelling brand value of the USDA Organic Seal to our partners and customers.”

Socati was awarded the certification directly from the Montana State Department of Agriculture after a rigorous evaluation process which required a full, detailed review of several key areas of its operations. These included:

– An in-depth review of Socati’s manufacturing records to confirm stringent process and product traceability

– Analysis of the credentials and credibility of each supplier to ensure full organic compliance throughout the supply chain

– Confirmation of meticulous cleanliness standards upheld in Socati’s processing facility

With the USDA Organic certification in place, Socati has launched new organic CBD ingredients for brands looking to bring high quality organic CBD products to market.

– Organic Broad Spectrum Oils – CBD oils rich in other minor cannabinoids. Broad Spectrum Oils do not contain detectable levels of THC.

– Organic Full Spectrum Oils – CBD oils rich in other minor cannabinoids. Full Spectrum Oils contain legal amounts of THC at 0.3% or less.

Working with its third-party manufacturing partners, Socati is able to offer a full range of customizable Private Label products featuring its organic ingredients, including:

– Crystalized Flavored Powder – fine, water soluble, flavored crystalline powder available in stick packs or in bulk to precise specification and potency

– Gummies – fully customizable vegan broad spectrum CBD gummies with four natural fruit flavors

– Tinctures – a unique line of tinctures using only natural flavorings or essential oils in combination with organic sweeteners

– Softgels – water soluble capsules made with organic ingredients filled with oil of customizable potency

– Pressed Tablets – tight pressed, easy to swallow tablets made from customizable powder organic ingredients

– Two-piece Capsules – capsules comprised of two rigid shells filled with dry powder or viscous oil to customized potencies

Backed by stringent internal and independent testing, Socati’s Montana-based cannabinoid ingredient manufacturing facility complies with Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)-recognized benchmarking requirements and adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for manufacturing.

All Socati organic ingredients are tested and verified by third party labs, produced in a GFSI certified, food grade, processing facility, non-GMO, kosher and made to ingredient grade specifications.

About Socati

Socati is a leading processor of USDA Organic certified hemp-based products, including broad spectrum extracts with non-detectable THC. The company provides a top-quality and consistent product for a market projected to reach $24 billion by 2025. Leveraging investments in new technologies, Socati engages in large-scale manufacturing and has logistics in place to meet growing demand for the highest quality ingredients. With the ability to manufacture USDA certified hemp extracts at scale, Socati is built to serve the needs of large, international CPG companies seeking high quality raw materials.

*Organic certified third-party manufacturing facilities are vetted by Socati for accreditation and certifications

For More Information:

http://www.socati.com