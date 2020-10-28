KeHE Distributors Partners with Bloom Energy to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Naperville, Ill. – As part of the company’s quadruple bottom line, focusing on people, purpose, planet and profit, KeHE Distributors announced today it will power its food distribution center in Stockton, California with Bloom Energy Servers to provide clean and reliable electricity.

By adding Bloom Energy fuel cell technology, KeHE’s Northern California facility will reduce its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 431 metric tonnes compared to its current grid alternative. That’s equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 756 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or the burning of 336 pounds of coal.

The fuel cells will also help reduce smog-forming pollution and particulate matter by over 99 percent.

“As a certified B Corp, one of our main values at KeHE is to use our business as a ‘force for good’, which includes reducing our carbon footprint,” said Laura McCord, Executive Director of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at KeHE. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Bloom Energy to eliminate pollution and create a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Through Bloom Energy’s technology, KeHE aids in reducing the demand on an already stressed electrical grid in California. The 600-kilowatt Bloom Energy Servers will utilize fuel cell technology to produce energy using an electrochemical process. Ultimately, this will help KeHE lower its carbon footprint with lower carbon dioxide emissions than displaced alternatives on the local electric grid. In addition, the fuel cells will provide cost savings benefits, a higher level of reliability and resiliency.

“As a respected leader in natural and organic food distribution, sustainable living is engrained in KeHE’s corporate ethos,” said Asim Hussain, Vice President of Commercial Strategy at Bloom Energy. “Bloom Energy is proud to work with companies like KeHE on sustainability efforts to reduce harmful air pollutants – one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide – while simultaneously helping them to secure cost-effective, resilient power.”

“As KeHE moves towards becoming the Next Generation Distributor, the company has also implemented a sustainability commitment as part of its strategic plan,” stated Richard Sanderson, Director of Operational Indirect Purchasing at KeHE. “As our company continues to grow, we further realize the impacts that has on our people and the planet, which is why we have developed partnerships to focus on reducing our overall emissions throughout our operations.”

Earlier this year, KeHE made significant strides toward a more sustainable future by adding low-carbon emission trucks fueled with renewable natural gas to its California fleet. The natural & organic, fresh, and specialty food distributor also announced a partnership with Spoiler Alert earlier this year to reduce food waste, which is one of the key solutions to impact climate change.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation, with over 5,000 employees. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows®. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

For More Information:

https://www.kehe.com/news-releases/stockton-ca-emissions-reduced-with-kehe-distributors-and-bloom-energy/