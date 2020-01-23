Monin Introduces Three New Clean Label Flavorings for 2020

CLEARWATER, Fla.– Monin, an award-winning premium flavoring company with over 100 years of experience, introduces its newest clean label (made with no artificial ingredients) syrups: Monin® Dragon Fruit Syrup, Monin® Pineberry Syrup and Monin® Orange Spritz Syrup.

The new flavorings expand Monin’s current 100+ flavor line of premium gourmet syrups. Monin flavorings deliver a consistent, authentic flavor to any beverage or culinary creation – a trusted staple for bartenders and chefs. Monin Premium Syrups eliminate the challenge of time-consuming prep, limited flavor availability and expired product, delivering a seamless way for operators to develop an infinite number of fresh, flavorful applications that customers crave.

Dragon Fruit is a trendy Pacific Rim fruit that is now available in a first-of-its-kind premium syrup thanks to Monin. Monin® Dragon Fruit Syrup adds a bright fuchsia hue while delivering a flavor similar to kiwi and pear with subtle notes of strawberry that work perfectly in alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and culinary applications. According to market researcher Datassential, Dragon Fruit is spreading on menus faster than any other fruit.

Pineberry is a naturally occurring but rare fruit that looks like a small white strawberry with bright red seeds. Pineberry packs a flavorful yet unexpected punch reminiscent of strawberry and pineapple and works in a variety of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and culinary applications. Pineberry delivers a light pink hue that customers desire.

Orange Spritz perfectly embodies the taste of an Italian Spritz minus the alcohol. It marries bold bitter orange with subtle floral notes for a complex and seductive taste that works in alcoholic, non-alcoholic and culinary applications. Over the past year, there has been a +75% growth of Spritzes on menus according to Technomic and younger consumers (ages 18-34) are twice as likely than older consumers (35+) to find bitter flavors appealing.

Monin® Dragon Fruit Syrup, Monin® Pineberry Syrup and Monin® Orange Spritz Syrup’s are all clean label, meaning they are made with no artificial ingredients. Monin is proud to produce the widest selection of clean label flavors on the market, currently offering over 170 options across their 10 product lines for the ultimate range of clean label flavoring solutions. These flavors are made with the highest-quality natural ingredients that are free from any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. Monin stands by its “Commitment to Clean” and promises to deliver the best-tasting products made with the highest-quality ingredients that are free from artificial ingredients without compromising taste and quality.

For over 100 years, Monin has been committed to leading the industry in innovation by creating naturally inspired, authentic flavorings made with the highest quality ingredients. Monin is the premium flavor choice for coffeehouse and foodservice operators around the world. Monin offers more than 200 gourmet flavors, available in over 145 countries, with thousands of creative recipe applications.

About Monin Gourmet Flavorings

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverage and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 145 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider. For more information, visit monin.com or download the Monin Inspiration App.

For More Information

monin.com/us/products/new-flavors