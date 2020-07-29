Monin Launches New and Improved Clean Label Pumpkin Spice Flavoring for Fall 2020

CLEARWATER, Fla.– Monin, an award-winning, premium flavoring company with more than 100 years of experience, recently launched a new and improved reformulation of the ever-popular fall flavor, Pumpkin Spice Syrup.

Pumpkin spice has been a part of the Monin flavor portfolio for years, served in lattes, ciders and cocktails in cafes and restaurants around the U.S. In a continued effort to deliver the most authentic flavoring solutions, the team in Clearwater sought to enhance the formula by softening the spice notes of cinnamon and nutmeg and emphasizing the baked pumpkin flavor.

The popular seasonal flavor continues to dominate operator menus with several returning or new limited time offerings on the horizon in 2020. The consumer craze for the “PSL” (Pumpkin Spice Latte) and other pumpkin spice applications have persisted past trend and become a highly anticipated release for multiple fall seasons. In a 2019 study by OnePoll and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, a resounding 80 percent of Americans said they are on the pumpkin spice bandwagon with 68 percent of respondents saying they crave the fall flavor before the season even starts.

“Consumers turn to comfort food and flavors in unpredictable times,” said Cassie Kane, Monin’s Senior Director of Field Sales Marketing. “Monin’s Pumpkin Spice Syrup has always been a familiar and warm flavor, and this recent reformulation provides a more indulgent, approachable and comforting experience. We’ve made this popular flavor even better than before and it promises to satisfy consumer cravings this fall season.”

Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup is made without any artificial ingredients, which is the result of the company’s “Commitment to Clean”. This clean, natural Pumpkin Spice option is now one of more than 170 clean label flavors, across 11 product categories in the Monin portfolio.

“From food to beverage, clean label is taking center stage,” says Ronnie McAlister, Monin’s VP of Research and Development. “Consumer demand for products made with natural ingredients are not only preferred but sought after while artificial products are falling behind. This makes Monin’s Pumpkin Spice Syrup a top market competitor for fall 2020.”

To purchase Pumpkin Spice Syrup, please visit monin.com.

About Monin Gourmet Flavorings

Founded in 1912 in Bourges, France and family-owned and operated for three generations, Monin is the premier provider of flavoring products for creating specialty beverage and flavorful culinary solutions. With manufacturing facilities on three continents and product availability in more than 145 countries, Monin is recognized as the leading global flavor solution provider. For more information, visit monin.com or download the Monin Inspiration App.

