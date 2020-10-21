New Clinical Research Completed on NutriScience’s Shoden Ashwagandha

NutriScience Innovations, LLC and Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd. are together very proud to announce the recent completion of additional clinical research on its patented, highly bioavailable Ashwagandha extract ingredient, Shoden, in the area of quality of sleep. Shoden contains an industry-leading 35% Withanolide Glycosides, the phytonutrient that makes it effective. The newly published clinical study shows significantly improved sleep measures that define restorative sleep. This makes Shoden® Ashwagandha a great addition to beverages targeted towards sleep, calm and emotional well-being.

Previous clinical studies with Shoden have shown a decrease in anxiety and improvement in restfulness. Ashwagandha can be used as a sleep aid and its effects on improving both quantity and quality of sleep have been previously established. A first of its kind study on improvement in the field of Non-Restorative Sleep (NRS) has recently been published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine. NRS is the subjective assessment that sleep has not been restorative, and was not felt to be sufficiently restful to the individual. NRS affects over 700 million people worldwide, leading to poor sleep quality and physical and cognitive fatigue in daily performance. The newly published clinical study demonstrates that consumption of Shoden Ashwagandha for six weeks under randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled conditions significantly improved sleep measures which define NRS. Study conclusions include:

Shoden® Ashwagandha improved quantity of sleep by 36 minutes

Shoden® Ashwagandha improved quality of sleep time by 39 minutes

Shoden® Ashwagandha decreased wake time after sleep onset by 14 minutes

Shoden® Ashwagandha significantly improved physical, psychological, and environmental quality of life parameters

Shoden® Ashwagandha significantly increased overall Restorative Sleep by 42%

Shoden® Ashwagandha significantly improved participants energy level scores (by 57%), mood scores (by 48%), rested and refreshed state scores (by 76%), and mental alertness scores (by 71%) based on analysis of individual questions



According to Innova Market Insights data, ashwagandha is increasingly growing in applications, with a 40 percent average annual growth of food and beverage launches, including supplements containing ashwagandha (Global, CAGR 2015-2019). Top market categories of food and beverage launches with ashwagandha as an ingredient include Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Hot Drinks and Soft Drinks. The fastest-growing subcategory, with a 77 percent growth in product launches with ashwagandha, is Sports Powders.

Ryan Pallathra, Director of Business Development said, “Shoden, is the world’s most bioavailable Ashwagandha. For the beverage manufacturer that means smaller doses go in beverages and powders. It has demonstrated potency, full spectrum analysis, high manufacturing quality, no safety or regulatory concerns, patented, and is clean label.”

Shoden was developed and manufactured by Arjuna Natural and is now available commercially in North America exclusively from NutriScience; a global cGMP ingredient marketer/supplier for 25+ years.

NutriScience Innovations supplies a suite of Branded and Specialty Ingredients to the world’s most innovative Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Dietary Supplement Companies. The company helps leading manufacturers develop products that make man- (and animal) kind healthier and happier by providing the highest quality ingredients and materials available.

Arjuna Natural is one of India’s leading manufacturers of standardized botanical extracts for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries for over two decades.

For More Information:

https://nutriscienceusa.com/branded-ingredients/shoden