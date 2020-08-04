NP Nutra Experiences Strong First Half Sales Growth in 2020

Gardena, Calif. — Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp (NP Nutra®), a recognized leader in the nutraceutical ingredients marketplace, reported strong sales growth in the first half of 2020. The company reported sales up almost 20% year-over-year, a sign of the strength of the nutraceuticals industry in COVID-19 times, as consumers put emphasis on healthy nutrition and the increased use of supplements.

This exceptional growth is supported by the company’s stringent Triple-T Verification Program. The Triple-T due diligence process, with its robust quality control standards and practices, enables NP Nutra’s manufacturer clients to buy with confidence, knowing that products are consistent of premium quality and produced to the highest food safety standards.

To further support its customers, the company took important steps at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to boost its inventory and ensure the safety of its supply chain. A Coronavirus Risk Assessment and Mitigation Team was established to research, implement, and monitor risk elimination strategies.

“Our customers are confident buying their nutraceutical ingredients from NP Nutra, given the company’s solid reputation for consistent product quality and safety through our Triple-T (Trace, Test, Trust) Verification Program” explained Mark Campbell, Chief Operating Officer.

NP Nutra continues to grow from strength-to-strength, consolidating its reputation in the industry as a wholesale supplier of a diverse portfolio of more than 130 sought-after nutraceutical ingredients, with innovative new additions in the pipeline.

For more than twenty years NP Nutra has been supplying customers with the finest nutraceutical ingredients, produced at approved partner facilities around the world. The ongoing commitment to purity, quality and reliability has earned the trust of a growing clientele, including many well-known brand names in the functional food & beverage, nutritional supplement, natural bath & body, and natural pet food markets, as well as contract manufacturers serving these markets.

For More Information:

https://npnutra.com/np-nutra-experiences-strong-first-half-sales-growth-in-2020.html