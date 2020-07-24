PepsiCo Wins Exclusive Vending Services Rights for Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo is now the exclusive vending services partner for the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services (ADS) through their Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind (BESB), entering into an exclusive five-year contract after several years with the competitor. The largest new business vending win for the PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division in recent years, the contract gives PepsiCo vending exclusivity at over 900 vending locations across the state of Connecticut at many federal, state and municipally managed properties such as government buildings, state community colleges, K-12 schools, highway rest areas, correctional facilities, state hospitals and court houses.

The entire PepsiCo beverages portfolio will be available in the vending machines across carbonated soft drinks, energy, water, tea and chilled beverages, including Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mtn Dew Zero Sugar and Mtn Dew Kickstart.

“We are proud that the state of Connecticut will now have Pepsi vending machines widely available across public locations, giving consumers a wide array of beverage choices while on-the-go,” said Rich Tompkins, North Division President, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “This marks a significant new business win in an important market for the Division business, and we’re glad that a portion of sale proceeds from the machines will fund local education systems as well as people who are blind.”

Connecticut law gives the Department of Aging and Disability Services the right to operate and contract for on-site vending operations in public buildings. The income from vending machines are used to provide entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals who are blind to manage and operate cafeterias, sandwich shops, gift stores and newsstands on public properties. In partnership with schools, income from the vending machines also supports student activity initiatives.

