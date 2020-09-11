Proper Beverage Co. Opens New Co-Manufacturing Facility in Michigan

Hudsonville, Mich. – On September 10th, 2020, Proper Beverage Co. begins production inside their new co-manufacturing facility in Hudsonville, MI, located 10-miles southwest of Grand Rapids, MI. This new facility will expand its current capabilities with additional canning lines, increase tank capacity, and expand pack-out options.

The 40,000 square facility was built to suit, with a focus on cold-filled, carbonated non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages as well as CBD/Hemp infused drinks.

“With our additional canning lines and increased capacity, we are better able to service both emerging and established partners who need to have more flexibly in their run sizes and timelines,” said Proper Beverage CEO Kevin Clement.

“We focus on providing the best communication, service, and quality possible for our partners– or as we like to call it “doing it the Proper Way” said Brian Hirsch, President of Proper Beverage Co.”This new facility was designed and built with those core principles in mind, it will allow us to better service our partners while helping them succeed – because their success is our business.”

Prober Beverage Co. is a co-manufacturer of canned beverages, focusing on sodas, energy drinks, tonics, CBD, and alcohol. Providing both turnkey and toll operational support Proper Beverage Co. focuses on reliability, support, communication, and service for all their co-manufacturing partners of all sizes.