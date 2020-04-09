The New ACE Shop Brewer from Brew Bomb Scales with Technology, Not Carbon

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– The new ACE Brewer from Brew Bomb is a Cutting Edge Solution for Cold Brewing at the Shop Level. Utilizing Active Cold Extraction with Pulse Brewing, the Ace Brewer crafts 5 gallons of tantalizingly delicious Cold Brew Coffee in 2 hours or less.

The Active Cold Extraction Technology with Pulse Brewing utilized by the ACE Brewer brings fundamental advantages to the brewing process by creating controlled motion at the contact point between the grounds and the water. While gravity creates the movement for Active Cold Extraction, the Ace Brewer provides the control with precise systems and re-callable brew profiles.

The ACE Brewer is also Web Connected for Brewing Control Across Multiple Locations. Each ACE Brewer interfaces with a centralized control team for brew profile creation, distribution and use reporting. With standardized brew profiles, a precision brewing system and an easy to follow Brew Wizard, delivering specialty crafted cold brew, that is consistently produced across multiple locations, is now within reach.

