Unioncrate Hires CPG Veteran Kunal Kohli as Director of Business Development

New York, NY — Unioncrate, a fast-growing AI-driven supply chain management platform, is proud to announce the addition of Kunal Kohli to its leadership team. Kohli, the Co-Founder of BOU Brands who has managed teams in the consumer packaged goods space for more than a decade, will lead business development efforts at Unioncrate, including partnerships across the CPG industry.

“Kunal knows what it takes to build a brand from the ground up and understands the CPG industry as well as anyone I know,” said Unioncrate CEO Shastri Mahadeo. “Most importantly, he has experienced first-hand the efficiencies Unioncrate brings to scaling brands, many of whom live and die by their margins.

“We’d be hard pressed to find anybody better than Kunal to communicate the benefits of our platform not only to brands in the CPG space but also to any entity that touches the supply chain, including distributors, 3PLs, retail, and e-Commerce.”

During his four-year tenure as COO and then President of BOU Brands, Kohli, along with his team, gained distribution for the company’s better-for-you shelf-stable products in more than 8,000 retail locations nationwide, including major retailers like Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Walmart, and Target. During his tenure as President, Kohli grew the business by triple digits and drastically increased its EBITDA from year prior. Previously, Kohli was the U.S. General Manager for Metcalfe’s Food Company, co-owned by Robert Jakobi, with whom he’d founded BOU in 2017.

With Unioncrate, Kunal will be responsible for forging partnerships and other growth opportunities with CPG companies, venture capital firms, third-party service providers, retailers, and other businesses that are integral to a brand’s success. “My goal is to help companies get smarter about their supply chain,” said Kohli, who is also a member of the PeaPod/UNFI Advisory Board. He will remain a Board Director at BOU.

“It’s never been more important for brands to implement efficiencies across their supply chains. The market is driven by the consumer and their rapidly evolving behavior. As a result, brands need more automation and more accurate demand forecasts in order to optimize working capital to meet consumer needs. I’ve experienced Unioncrate’s capabilities first-hand. My goal is to share it with the world.”

About Unioncrate

Unioncrate is an artificial intelligence supply chain management platform that frees CPG brands from inaccurate predictions, manual processes, and wasted capital. Founded in 2016 by Shastri Mahadeo and James Amable, Unioncrate provides powerful, easy-to-use demand planning and operations management solutions that help CPG companies of all sizes gain efficiencies across their supply chain with automation.

For More Information:

http://unioncrate.com/resources/unioncrate-hires-kunal-kohli