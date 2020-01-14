Zuckerman Honickman Announces Partnership With Pulp Packaging International

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.— Industry leading beverage packaging supplier, Zuckerman Honickman, Inc., announced today that it has partnered with Pulp Packaging International, the developer of a patented bottle to hold liquid that is biodegradable and is make from environmentally sustainable materials. The main component of the bottle is molded pulp. The product represents up to a 90% reduction in plastic now with the goal of 100% reduction in the future. As part of the partnership, Zuckerman Honickman, will be the exclusive supplier of PulpPak’s biodegradable packaging.

“We need to constantly stay at the forefront of packaging innovation, and after looking at many opportunities, we felt that Pulp Pak offers us the most viable option as an alternative to PET,” said Michael Zuckerman, President of Zuckerman Honickman, Inc.

Lee Green, CEO of Pulp added, “Internationally, there has been significant attention regarding the detriment of single-use plastics. Our sustainable packaging has been identified as a solution to this problem. Zuckerman Honickman has stepped into the forefront of this revolution by partnering with us and we are extremely enthusiastic about the future opportunities.”

About Zuckerman Honickman

A consistent and reliable partner for over 100 years, Zuckerman Honickman is the go-to resource for innovative beverage packaging solutions. The Zuckerman Honickman name has long been synonymous with best-in-class packaging. Known for its ability to set the standards for single-source container solutions, the company offers clients a broad array of bottles and cans for beverages of all kinds. Supporting entrepreneurial and established brands alike with expert business intelligence, best-in-class customer service, and a robust network of service suppliers and advisors, the company provides clients with the tools to win in a highly competitive industry.