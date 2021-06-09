Alan Jones Returns To CRB As Vice President Of Business Development

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – CRB, an international leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries, announced that Alan Jones has joined the company as its new Vice President of Business Development. Jones – who has deep experience in establishing long-term client relationships across design, construction, manufacturing and other industries – will report to Lance Nordbak, CRB’s Chief Operating Officer for Regional Operations.

The appointment marks Jones’ homecoming at CRB, where he served from 2003-2010 as Director of Business Development. During that tenure, he helped scale up the company’s then-new construction management division in the southeastern United States, expanding the scope of his role to oversee three business units in design and another in construction management.

Jones returns to CRB from Duke Energy, where he served as Director of Business Recruitment, leading a team of managers across multiple electric-intensive industry sectors; data centers, automotive/battery, aerospace and defense, life sciences, food and beverage, advanced manufacturing, and logistics.

“Alan will be responsible for helping deliver high client value as well as profitable and sustainable business growth in all of CRB’s markets,” Nordbak said. “Every organization served by Alan has seen significant growth under his leadership – including our own – and we are excited to bring him back to CRB.”

Said Jones: “CRB’s preeminent teams of designers and constructors use cutting-edge technology and collaboration tools to meet and exceed client expectations. Our integrated delivery approach – led by our flagship ONEsolution offering – takes projects from conception to commission at a high quality, on time and on schedule. I’m excited to join CRB’s talented professionals in consistently delivering value to clients.”

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Our more than 1,400 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

For More Information:

https://www.crbgroup.com/