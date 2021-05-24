Boost Aseptic Process Efficiency With Enhanced Diaphragm Valves

The all-new, extended range of Alfa Laval Unique DV-ST UltraPure diaphragm valves makes high-performance aseptic processing easier than ever. Fully customizable, the enhanced, ATEX-compliant range comes with slimmer stainless-steel actuators and lightweight cast valve bodies with optimized performance.

“These valves are second to none. They are much more compact, yet deliver the same reliable, aseptic performance,” says Paw Kramer, Portfolio Manager, Valves and Automation, Alfa Laval.

Slim, space-saving actuators

Imagine an actuator that’s 42% lighter, 25% more compact, and 17% shorter in height than most actuators, yet still delivers big on performance and energy efficiency. The new standard DV-ST actuator range shrinks the footprint of your aseptic processes and boosts productivity.

This versatile, space-saving new range of stainless-steel actuators operates at a wide range of pressures. Options include a stroke limiter, economical valve position indication, and comprehensive automated valve sensing and control. For special application requirements, there’s the DV-ST high-pressure actuator.

Lightweight cast valve bodies for optimized performance

Smaller seat sizes on our lightweight, ASME BPE-compliant Cast OP valve bodies optimize flow to ensure the same highly efficient performance.

Higher process efficiency, smaller footprint

Lower total cost of ownership

Safe, simple low-cost maintenance

Reduced energy consumption

Faster sterilization in place

