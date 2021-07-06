Element Enters Marketing Agreement With Tetra Pak

BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc., is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Marketing Support Agreement with Tetra Pak Inc. whereby each company will make financial contributions to a marketing campaign in the United States.

Tetra Pak Inc. currently operates in over 160 countries and reported sales of €10.8 billion in 2020 through the sale of over 183 billion Tetra Pak packages. The global environmental non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has included Tetra Pak on its ‘A List’ for both tackling climate change and forest stewardship.

Tetra Pak packages are used to package Element’s Rejuvenate ready to drink organic plant protein beverage, which are currently in shelves across over 15,000 locations in the United States. Benefits of Tetra Pak packages are:

Tetra Pak cartons are made from trees from responsibly managed forests

The lightweight paper-based materials and the Tetra Pak cartons enable more efficient stacking and truckloads

Long-lasting, shelf-stable packaging helps minimize food waste

Tetra Pak protects the natural taste and nutritional value of a food products without refrigeration (UHT Processing and Aseptic Packaging)

Plant-based cap, BPA/PET Free, designed with sustainability in mind

“Element has been using Tetra Pak for its Rejuvenate ready to drink organic plant protein beverage since inception as we know they provide packaging that consumers trust, that we can depend on for cutting edge sustainability technology and that results in a shelf stable product perfect for on the go consumption. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tetra Pak marketing the benefits of Rejuvenate to consumers in the United States, from muscle health to corporate responsibility,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

