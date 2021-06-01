Elopak Announces Tethered Cap Solution

The tethered cap is the latest sustainability-focused innovation announced by Elopak. The closure remains attached to the carton throughout its entire lifetime, helping to tackle the serious problem of marine littering by ensuring that the cap is disposed of properly. It is also Elopak’s lightest screw cap to date, helping to reduce the use of plastics.

As cartons can be recycled with the tethered cap attached, the Pure-TwistFlip offers up an exciting new option for brands looking to meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging, without compromising on convenience or product integrity.

Commenting on the announcement Elopak CMO Patrick Verhelst stated, “We are delighted to share the news that our tethered cap solution is now ready. Sustainability is a central driver of our innovation efforts at Elopak, in which we are continually seeking to raise the bar and improve on past performance.”

“We have invested heavily in developing more environmentally friendly packaging solutions that meet the same high standards our customers are used to, and at the same time offer them a way to package their products in a manner that fits with a low carbon circular economy. By combining Elopak’s Pure-Pak carton with the Pure-TwistFlip™ cap, brands can now choose a package that both helps prevent marine littering and reduces the use of plastics.” he continued.

Beverage cartons have strong environmental credentials when compared with alternatives such as plastic bottles. Even with a regular cap studies have shown that in the case of UHT milk, cartons result in 70.7% less Greenhouse Gas emissions and in the case of fresh milk 83.6% less Greenhouse Gas emissions in comparison to disposable PET bottles.

Elopak supplies renewable, recyclable, and carbon neutral Pure-Pak cartons. The new Pure-TwistFlip cap can be combined with any existing Pure-Pak carton to provide an original Elopak packaging solution that prioritizes the environment, consumer convenience and safety. The innovation is expected to launch to the market in Autumn 2021.

Elopak already offers customers a number of sustainability-focused innovations such as Natural Brown Board cartons which are renewable, recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint per carton owing to reduced wood consumption and the elimination of the bleaching process.

Elopak also offers cartons without a cap. The Pure-Pak Imagine is a modern version of the company’s original Pure-Pak carton launched in June 2020. Designed with a new easy open feature, it contains 46 per cent less plastic and is 100 per cent forest-based.

A UN Global Compact participant, Elopak has been carbon neutral since 2016 and in 2019 was one of the first companies in the world to formally pledge to cut Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in line with criteria set by the Science Based Targets initiative aimed at keeping the global average temperature increase below 1.5C.

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) performed by the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research (IFEU) in 2018. The study compared 1 litre beverage cartons with commercially available disposable and reusable systems in the German market including glass and PET packaging. The entire life cycle of all market-relevant packaging was considered.

About Elopak

Packaging by NatureA leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment, Elopak’s iconic Pure-Pak cartons are designed with the environment, safety and convenience front of mind.

Elopak uses renewable, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials to provide innovative packaging solutions that offer a natural and convenient alternative to plastic bottles and fit within a low carbon circular economy.

Elopak was founded in Norway in 1957 and is wholly owned by the Ferd Group. Today Elopak employs 2,600 people and sells in excess of 14 billion cartons every year across more than 80 countries.

For More Information:

