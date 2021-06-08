Excel Nobleza Expands Into U.S. And Canada

Organic growth and acquisitions continue a steady trajectory in Gualapack, the global flexible packaging company founded in Italy, despite the adverse momentum due to the pandemic.

Recent confirmation of the company’s commitment to international expansion arrived in April 2021, when the company’s Mexican branch, Excel Nobleza, acquired a majority stake in Polymerall. This Texas-based company distributes flexible packaging for the food and domestic product industries.

With the merging of two teams of experts in the field, customers are guaranteed an even stronger service with the same faultless quality of products and even quicker, more efficient lead times.

The newly acquired company represents a key link in the Excel Nobleza distribution chain which guarantees systematic and cost-efficient distribution, to reinforce the existing supply chain.

About Excel Nobleza and Polymerall

Excel Nobleza and Polymerall embarked on a strategic alliance in 2014 which has resulted in exponential growth for both companies. The companies have established an efficient logistics bridge between its plant in Puebla in Mexico, and the USA, which allows it to produce high quality products at a highly competitive cost and offer fast delivery lead times.

Polymerall will be present as an exhibitor at this year’s Pack Expo 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada in September 27-29, 2021. More information on the company’s website.

