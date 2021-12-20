FFS Appoints Jorge Castrillon As General Manager

Flavor and Fragrance Specialties, a Lucta Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jorge Castrillon as General Manager. In this role, Jorge will be responsible for driving rapid innovation and new business development with the goal of identifying strategic growth opportunities, solidifying relationships with valued customers, overseeing daily operations and enhancing FFS’s global presence within the Lucta organization.

Born in Colombia, Jorge holds a BA in Engineering of Agro-Industrial Production from the Universidad de La Sabana in Colombia and an EMBA from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business. Jorge joins FFS-Lucta with over twenty-five years of sales leadership experience from various organizations within the flavor industry such as Monsanto, Firmenich, Griffith Foods, Kerry and Synergy Flavors.

Most recently, Jorge served as Vice President of Strategic Global Accounts at Synergy Flavors. In this role, he spearheaded the development of the Global Account Management Strategy and supported the Meat & Savory Business Integration process. Prior to Synergy Flavors, Jorge Castrillon was the VP of Sales at Innova Flavors a Griffith Foods Company. In this role Jorge worked in the evolution of the sales culture and processes and was also responsible for the development and execution of the local and international sales strategy.

“I am happy to be part of the FFS-Lucta team. It is a company with an amazing history and legacy. The number one asset at FFS-Lucta is its people and I am sure that together we will be able to take FFS-Lucta to the next level,” said Jorge. Our industry is facing challenges never seeing before, but with the right people, attitude and drive we will achieve our personal and business objectives. I look forward to continue to be part of the FFS-Lucta success story.”

About Flavor & Fragrance Specialties, a Lucta Company

Established in 1983, FFS-Lucta is an industry leader in flavor and fragrance enhancements for leading brands in the beverage, savory, bakery, personal, and home care markets. As silent partners in their valued partners’ successful products, FFS-Lucta delivers on-trend flavor & fragrance solutions that guarantee a more memorable and meaningful product experience.

