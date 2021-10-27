Gentlebrand Debuts Aroma, A Bottle Made With 100% Clear rPET

The sustainability of a product is a must, a social obligation, a response to an increasingly demanding consumer and increasingly strict legislation and in general to the SOS that the environment is sending us. A current issue that has changed from being just a trend to a key part in the business strategy for companies wishing to develop their business, especially manufacturers that use PET for their packaging and operate in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry, where products have a short life cycle.

The major players are proposing a range of solutions to the market including new materials which aim to reduce the use of PET or replace it altogether. But are there recycling processes that can handle these materials? The answer to this question is rather complicated and, in some cases, unfortunately it is a negative one. These are potentially interesting solutions, which need to be monitored, and will certainly make a difference in the future, but what are the options currently available? Gentlebrand’s Packaging Tailors have focused on the latter by developing a solution that is quick to implement and accessible to all thanks to the low investment required.

The result is “Aroma”, a bottle made of 100% recycled clear PET, which is completely recyclable, designed by rethinking the manufacturing system, a sustainable and imaginative idea, a unique concept that meets both the demands of brands in terms of marketing and communication and the needs of the company in terms of production, investment and sustainability.

Aroma brings innovation in relation to its content such as the increasingly popular flavoured waters, but above all in relation to its composition, acting on the element that is most difficult to recycle: the label. Consumers perceive the bottle as a product made up of two parts: body and cap, which today, thanks to tethered technology, form a single element to be disposed of. The label, wrapped around the bottle, is rarely separated, inevitably contaminating the recycling streams due to the inks it contains, the glues used and sometimes the material it is made of, although in recent years traditional PVC has been replaced by more eco-friendly materials such as low-density plastics that facilitate the separation of elements in the recycling stream.

The solution provided by Gentlebrand is a label made of a special organic paper which contains the seeds of the aromatic plants making up the different flavours and which therefore, combined with the choice of inks of vegetable origin or inks for food use, makes it plantable, thus creating a further virtuous circle. Furthermore, the addition of the label on the neck of the bottle without the need for glue further reduces the use of waste materials in the plastic recycling stream. A simple idea that revolutionises the entire product system: thanks to its position and the different material component, the label is perceived by consumers as a separate element, facilitating proper disposal. A sustainable idea supporting manufacturers by guaranteeing the integrity of the product, as the label can be removed with a simple and intuitive gesture: pulling it off.

Made of 100% recycled clear PET to be considered Highly Recyclable by positively impacting the bottle-to-bottle loop, Aroma also gives a nod in the direction of the most demanding brands in terms of marketing and communication: the large label on the neck of the bottle provides plenty of space for all the information required by law as well as the various marketing messages. The bottle itself can be fully customised with decorations or product descriptions, reaching another level of quality detail thanks to Supervent technology. Aroma is the sustainable bottle not only in relation to the environment, but also in relation to a company’s investment. Thanks to the collaboration with our partners (Competek and Sidel) and their innovative solutions, the options for customization are endless.

Innovative packaging, available for both still and sparkling products, a modern concept with a sophisticated look, the result of extensive research in terms of style and technology. A bottle made with consumer needs, brands and the environment in mind in pure Gentlebrand style.

