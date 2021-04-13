KeHE Plans to Hire Over 200 Employees in California Distribution Centers

Naperville, Ill. – KeHE Distributors is opening its doors with over 200 new job opportunities in its Chino and Stockton California Distribution Centers.

Over the last several years, KeHE has experienced unprecedented and accelerated growth. With its tremendous growth, the company is forecasting to double its sales within the next five years. To achieve the lofty sales levels, KeHE plans to optimize its business and expand its operations, including its workforce.

With over 150 openings in the Chino location, the company is looking to fill a wide range of positions from warehouse selectors, supervisors to inventory control professionals. KeHE’s second California location, in Stockton, is hiring nearly 50 warehouse positions including; selectors, receivers, loaders, and forklift drivers.

Both distribution centers are hosting bi-weekly hiring events – the Chino distribution hiring events are virtual, while the Stockton location holds bi-weekly in-person job fairs. All KeHE positions offer training, tuition reimbursement, incentive bonus opportunities, and growth with a company that has a strong culture. All while being committed to serving and feeding America with its assortment of high-quality products.

“KeHE believes in bringing next-level goodness wherever we go— to our communities, our partners, and most importantly, to our employees,” said Chris Sieburg, Executive Vice President of Operations. “We value our crazy GOOD employees and aim to provide them with career growth opportunities, employee-ownership through the KeHE ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), and serving opportunities within the KeHE Cares Foundation. Most importantly, we believe in ‘bringing your whole self to work’ and fostering a healthy and inclusive work environment where employees can grow while taking pride in their job every day.”

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation, with over 5,500 employees. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows®.

