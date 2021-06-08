Kerry Releases Big Train Dairy-Free Beverage Mixes, Fortified With Kerry’s GanedenBC30 probiotic

Beloit, Wisconsin – Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, has released exciting new dairy-free flavors in its Big Train product family of hot and cold beverage mixes for use by foodservice operators. Fortified with Kerry’s GanedenBC30 — a science-supported probiotic ingredient that helps support digestive and immune health—the four appealing new non-dairy flavors, horchata, caramel latte, latte and mocha, deliver probiotics in a tasty beverage format.

Consumers are becoming increasingly proactive in their efforts to manage their personal health, including by seeking to support immune function through choosing beverages that offer health benefits. At the same time, Kerry’s proprietary consumer research has highlighted a gap in the foodservice industry’s offerings. For example, with immune health the top benefit global consumers are seeking in healthy lifestyle products, 78% of those surveyed by Kerry are of the view that restaurants are failing to offer enough menu choices that feature functional benefits. In addition, the research shows that a remarkable 70% or more of these consumers are actively concerned about their digestive health. The Big Train range of new dairy-free beverage mixes addresses these findings.

Commenting on the release of the new beverage innovations, Abhishek Trivedi, Strategic Marketing Director for Big Train, said: “Big Train is a trusted brand for Kerry customers and their consumers. These new dairy-free beverage mixes allow every customer, regardless of dietary needs or preference, to indulge in their favorite frappe, mocha, steamer, chai or latte choice. Fortified with the Kerry science-backed GanedenBC30 probiotic, these excellent new drink offerings will help foodservice operators meet the growing consumer demand for products promoting digestive health, while simultaneously expanding the great taste experiences for which Big Train is already known.”

Big Train is the leading manufacturer and distributor of premium, powdered gourmet beverage mixes that taste great and are easy to prepare. Big Train’s collection includes a wide array of tasty products, among them blended ice coffees, coffee-free blended cremes, chai teas, protein coffee mixes and the new dairy-free mixes. All are permissible indulgence products that consumers both crave and appreciate.

Big Train chose GanedenBC30 because it is backed by more than 25 published scientific papers demonstrating its safety and efficacy. GanadenBC30 is also a spore-forming probiotic, meaning that the strain has superior survivability not only in the Big Train product manufacturing and production process but also the transit through the stomach into the intestines—where it works to support digestive and immune health.

Consumers have become increasingly concerned about overall wellness and are now looking to their everyday foods and beverages for functional benefits. Of note, more than half of the consumers surveyed perceived GanedenBC30 to support digestive health merely from seeing the logo. The credibility of GanedenBC30’s extensive studies has led to 81% of US consumers believing the probiotic claim to be trustworthy, with 63% expressing interest in purchasing a product into which it is incorporated. In short, Big Train’s new probiotic-fortified dairy-free mixes will help foodservice operators meet rising consumer calls for added functionality by facilitating more delicious, dairy-free drink options on menus.

Trivedi added: “With Kerry’s research showing that 63% of consumers are actively trying to eat healthfully some or all of the time, purchasing Big Train non-dairy beverages will leave consumers feeling they’ve made a healthier choice without sacrificing taste or enjoyment.”

Big Train takes great care to craft products of the highest quality only. Using simple ingredients and refreshing recipes proven to delight consumers, Big Train’s full range of beverage mixes delivers on the brand’s mandate to create pleasant and memorable beverage experiences. The brand is equally committed to ensuring that its portfolio of popular products remains reliably on trend, easy to adopt and use, and highly profitable. Big Train purchases can be made online at Webstaurant, Food Service Direct, Amazon, Serious Sips and Barista Pro Shop. View the new Big Train range of dairy-free beverage mixes at the weblink provided.

https://ca.kerryfoodservice.com/pages/big-train-dairy-free