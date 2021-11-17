Kerry Releases Tastesense Sweet Organic Certified Sweet Modulator in U.S. Market

Beloit, Wisconsin — Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, is to release Tastesense Sweet Organic Certified as the first organic-certified sweet modulator for the US beverage marketplace. Delivering a clean, sweet taste, with excellent mouthfeel and a balanced flavor profile, this new taste ingredient has many applications for Organic Certified beverages. These include a range of products for which an organic claim is desirable, including, but not limited to, flavored sparkling water, low- to no-sugar beverages, functional and energy drinks, and for both high and low ABV alcoholic beverages.

The market for organic beverages continues to grow rapidly, with Innova noting that new alcoholic beverage product launches with an organic claim increased by more than 25% during 2018–20.

Angela Getzel, Business Development Director at Kerry, commented on the product announcement: “The North American market continues to move toward beverages with clear, clean label claims. Product marketers and formulators alike are looking intently at organic ingredients. Kerry is the first supplier on the market with an organic-certified modulator that enables customers to reach these important goals. There is a significant opportunity to serve the growing market for refreshing, organic beverages.”

“Tastesense Sweet Organic Certified not only brings sweetness but also adds the important mouthfeel perception—often missing when sugar content is reduced or eliminated. This organic solution enhances the overall flavor profile of a beverage to deliver a holistic taste experience. Taste is king with consumers, and so it’s vital organic beverages have taste profiles consumers will love. Our solution in conjunction with our extensive organic certified flavor portfolio helps deliver on that goal.”

Kerry’s Tastesense Sweet Organic is the first organic-certified sweet modulator to meet the National Organic Program (NOP) standards listed in 7CFR part 205. It is available in powder format for easy addition and rapid dissolution. It is halal-certified, kosher-suitable and TTB-approvable. It is also clean for labeling purposes and can be listed on the ingredient label as “Natural Flavoring.”

For More Information:

https://explore.kerry.com/Tastesense-sweet-organic-2021