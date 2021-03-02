Martin Bauer Acquires Majority Stake in Beverage Innovation Company Power Brands

SECAUCUS, N.J. – The Martin Bauer Group, a global manufacturer and provider of quality teas and botanicals, has announced that it has acquired a majority interest in Power Brands. Power Brands is a leading beverage development, formulation, production, and marketing service company based in Los Angeles, CA.

Consistent with the growth strategy pursued over the past three years in North America – the 2018 opening of its first liquid ingredient plant in Bethlehem, PA, the 2019 acquisition of BI Nutraceuticals (botanical supplier to the dietary supplement industry), the 2020 acquisition of Core Botanica (U.S. grown and processed mint and other crops) – Martin Bauer is now adding critical innovation capabilities to its portfolio.

“Power Brands, for the past decade, has been the go-to outfit for dozens of beverage companies, small and large, interested in creating, formulating, manufacturing, and successfully marketing their brands, especially in the growing arena, and across all categories,” said Ennio Ranaboldo, CEO of the Martin Bauer Group in North America. “Led by expert management and featuring an incredibly competent technical team, Power Brands will continue to operate independently while offering us additional opportunities to share knowledge and broaden Martin Bauer services to the US and global clients in the beverage industry.”

“As one of America’s leading beverage innovation companies, we at Power Brands are thrilled to be part of what we consider to be the world’s best botanical products group,” remarked Darin Ezra, Chief Executive Officer of Power Brands. “From the very first meeting with the Martin Bauer team, this union has felt like a perfect fit, culturally and for our vision for the future of the beverage industry. We are now an end-to-end solution for every new beverage development program, and with the potential of an unmatched vertically integrated platform. Here’s to many years of success together!”

About Martin Bauer Group

Since 1930, Martin Bauer Group stands for expertise in premium botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the Tea, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Animal Nutrition industries. Our products are created from responsibly sourced, high quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries, which undergo gentle processing to ensure they maintain their positive attributes. With more than 25 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. More than 4,000 employees worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — work to maintain your competitive edge. The Martin Bauer Group, a fourth-generation family business, is part of the nature network®.

About Power Brands

Established in 2006, Power Brands’ award-winning team of beverage industry experts supports global companies and startups in developing, producing, and marketing innovative beverage brands and products. Power Brands designs beverage packaging, formulates and develops beverages, manufactures and market tests these innovative products. The company operates multiple facilities in Southern California, and houses a state-of-the-art beverage science lab. Our recently opened pilot production facility is highly versatile: large enough to offer contract manufacturing on top of highly specialized production. Our distribution center houses brands for many of the leading food and beverage companies, and we service over 1,000 retail locations in Southern California, enabling us to market test any type of snack or beverage in any type of store format.

For More Information:

https://www.botanicals.com/index.php/martin-bauer-acquires-majority-stake-in-beverage-innovation-company-power-brands/