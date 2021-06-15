Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Announces Continued North American Expansion With Establishment Of Matrix Fine Sciences USA

Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Aurangabad, Mahaashtra, India), is proud to announce its continued expansion into the North American market with the establishment of Matrix Fine Sciences USA. Matrix Fine Sciences USA has hired Scott D. Murray as its Business Development Manager to handle all direct sales in North America.

“Mr. Murray brings over 20 years of nutritional ingredient expertise and will be a positive asset at Matrix Fine Sciences USA, as well as to growing our business in North America.” claims Anuj Kabra, Senior Manager of Strategic Growth for Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Matrix Fine Sciences, is a life science division of a 50 year old manufacturing group in India. We specialize in the extraction of Natural Tocopherols (Vitamin E), water dispersible Vitamin E TPGS, and Plant Phytosterols from 100% Non-GMO Sunflower, Soy (IP), and Rapeseed sources. With our state of the art manufacturing facility and global certification standards, we ensure to provide the highest quality natural ingredients to the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, feed and pet food, and cosmetic and personal care industries. Please contact Scott D. Murray at Matrix Fine Sciences USA at 508.735.1788, or scott@matrixfinesciences.com

For More Information:

https://matrixfinesciences.com/