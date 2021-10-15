OTHRStore To Deliver An Ecosystem Of Services For Underrepresented Food And Beverage Brands In The Digital Marketplace

ATLANTA – OTHRStore, an eCommerce platform and support services platform created to help underrepresented brands grow and thrive, announced it has expanded its ecosystem of services and is actively adding additional brands to its platform.

With an initial focus on serving food and beverage brands, OTHRStore exists to combine its talents and resources to mitigate the effects of systemic barriers to business-building for underrepresented brands, while giving consumers a better way to shop for great products from diverse entrepreneurs.

“The system is failing a large group of entrepreneurs who struggle to compete due to inherent systemic barriers. OTHRStore’s mission is to help level the playing field and make it easier for these amazing brands and founders to flourish in the world and not be left out,” said Mark Feinberg, CEO and Founder, OTHRStore. “With shopping behaviors in 2021 largely shaping up as a continuation of 2020 trends so far, CPG and retail categories will continue to drive growth online, and OTHRStore will lean into these trends to support the underrepresented brand community.”

OTHRStore provides resources built to power equitable eCommerce, including capital investment, marketing, strategy, supply chain and sales.

Specifically, unlike large platforms that just put brands on the platform and/or are focused on promoting their own private label offerings, OTHRStore exists to support the growth of underrepresented brands with both a platform and suite of services, including:

Integrated Influencer Network (1M+ and growing) enabling brands to quickly reach more buyers

On-Demand Resource Network featuring the industry’s best and brightest across marketing, sales, strategy, distribution, design and capital raising support

Centralized Fulfillment platform that reduces shipping costs by upwards of 40 percent and helps increase sales

State-of-the-art Text to Buy technology, based on the way people want to buy today

To enable the expansion of the platform, OTHRStore has partnered with RangeMe, the leading online product discovery platform helping retailers curate brands. The partnership with RangeMe is enabling OTHRStore to ultimately assist more underrepresented brands and their founders.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to partner with OTHRStore, a retailer with a passion and an aligned mission to give brands a voice and a chance for their products to shine in this industry,” said Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. “RangeMe will help OTHRStore accelerate the success of those within the underrepresented brand community.”

OTHRStore stands ready to give diverse entrepreneurs a place to thrive. The company has plans to expand into other categories outside of food and beverage and will include but are not limited to supporting brands in health and beauty, baby, nutraceuticals, pet food and supplies, fashion and accessories, and home goods.

Brands have the ability to sign up at three different levels of support, depending on their needs and where they are in their lifecycle.

OTHRStore is an eCommerce platform and marketplace accelerator created to help underrepresented brands to grow and thrive. We’ve thoughtfully curated the best of the best. That’s why shoppers find a wide variety of brands that are unapologetically themselves. We select sustainable, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women-owned, and emerging brands disrupting their spaces for many reasons, but the most important reason being that they’re not afraid to make some noise. We’re flipping tables on traditional industry practices. Call us disruptors or big thinkers, but our commitment to change is leading to a bigger table, where more of us can sit down and talk shop. Visit www.OTHRStore.com for more information and follow us on Instagram and like us Facebook.

