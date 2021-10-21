Proper Beverage Company Expands Offering

Hudsonville, Mich. — Proper Beverage Co., a Michigan based co-manufacturer of aluminum canned beverages, announced the addition of a new Hermis in-line tunnel pasteurizer processing system to their existing beverage filling line.

Brian Hirsch, Proper Beverage Co.’s President said, “with the market shift continuing towards natural and non-preservative products, we are pleased to offer processing capabilities that will allow our customers to capitalize on those trends”.

The new pasteurizer is capable of processing the full suite of cans sizes produced by Proper Beverage Co., including 8oz & 12oz Sleek cans and 12oz & 16oz Standard cans. “The new system can be implemented for all our offerings including non-alcohol, distilled spirit and wine based Ready-To-Drink products”, Hirsch said.

Proper Beverage Co., is the premier mid-west destination for aluminum can co-manufacturing focusing on quality, communication and partnership.

“At Proper Beverage Co., We Put Big Dreams in Little Cans”

