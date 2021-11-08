Quicksilver Scientific Delivery Technology Powers Leading CBD Beverage Brand As It Expands Into New Markets

Louisville, Colo. — Quicksilver Scientific’s patent-pending nanoemulsion delivery technology is helping power the new expansion of Veryvell’s line of non-alcoholic, adaptogenic, hemp-derived CBD sparkling waters and unflavored beverage drops. Veryvell, produced by Truss CBD USA—a joint venture between Molson Coors and HEXO Cannabis—was initially introduced to Colorado consumers in 2020. After a successful Colorado launch, Truss announced the product’s expansion into 16 additional states: Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

Quicksilver also applied its extensive experience developing nutraceutical protocols to contribute to the development of Veryvell’s three unique formulations, each intended to deliver an entourage of distinctive benefits. The three blends include “Focus” (grapefruit and tarragon with ginseng and guarana), “Mind & Body” (strawberry and hibiscus with ashwagandha and elderberry) and “Unwind” (blueberry and lavender flavors with ashwagandha and L-Theanine).

“Veryvell’s expansion further solidifies Molson Coors ambitious leap into the non-alcoholic market,” said David Durkee, Ph.D., Vice President of New Ventures. “We’re pleased that Quicksilver’s premium delivery technology serves as the linchpin in providing Veryvell consumers with a best-in-class CBD beverage experience.”

Over the past decade, Quicksilver Scientific, a leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements, has perfected the nanoemulsion technology that powers the zero-calorie, zero sugar Veryvell beverages. Quicksilver’s delivery system works by sheathing nano-sized CBD particles in water-soluble spheres so miniscule that they adsorb directly. The result is unparalleled transparency, faster absorption and higher bioavailability in the body.

Quicksilver’s partnership with Truss CBD USA stems from a successful multi-year collaboration between the company and Truss Beverages in Canada. There, Quicksilver’s nanoemulsion delivery system was used to develop and produce a successful line of water-soluble cannabis products that offer premium aesthetics and dispersibility, and the most efficacious, consistent effect for consumers.

“Delivery technologies are going to be a huge, disruptive force in the U.S. cannabis beverage market, and Quicksilver is on the forefront,” Durkee continued. “In the past, CBD emulsions were made from crude, cheap, macro emulsions, meaning bigger droplets and a milky or cloudy look. Now, with our sophisticated nanoemulsion technology, not only beverages but a variety of other cutting-edge products in formats like gummies, lozenges, and chewable tablets, can carry CBD plus many other functional ingredients that offer an array of beneficial effects on the nervous system, the immune system and the metabolic system all at once.”

Quicksilver Scientific: Powering Natural Health

