Robertet And Fleur De Vie Launch Spiruline Safe

Robertet and Fleur de Vie are joining their expertise to unveil Spiruline Safe, a premium quality of Spirulina produced through a unique, fully controlled process for the food supplement and the food & beverage market.

Fleur de Vie is a young company who has developed this unique production process with full traceability within a certified food safety environment. This process is highly sustainable uses the residual heat from a neighbor industrial site. Robertet as a leader in natural ingredients brings its overall expertise and has invested a substantial minority stake in Fleur de Vie.

Robertet will actively promote Spiruline Safe and will work on new combinations with other proprietary ingredients to develop innovative solutions for the dietary supplement and functional food markets. This investment is also set to work together on future micro algae developments. A fully dedicated production site will be completed second semester 2021 in the Bearn area (SW of France) and will be the first step of an ambitious international expansion program. This partnership will market Spiruline Safe before the end of the year.

Robertet is a global leader in natural ingredients and compounds for the fragrance, flavor and health&beauty ingredients market.

Fleur de Vie is a start-up created in 2018 with an ambition: develop a sustainable way to produce high quality microalgae expected by growing markets. Contact : Eric.Robert@fleur2vie.com

