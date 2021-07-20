Solenis Collaborates With Pulpex To Scale Eco-Friendly, PET-Free Paper Bottle

WILMINGTON, Del. – Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, is joining forces with Pulpex Limited and its global consortium partners to collaborate on the ongoing evolution of the Pulpex eco-friendly paper bottle.

Pulpex is a new world-leading sustainable packaging technology company established by venture management firm Pilot Lite and spirits producer Diageo. The company has developed the world’s first widely recyclable PET-free paper bottle made from sustainably sourced pulp.

As a technology partner, Solenis will provide chemical solutions to optimize the PET-free paper bottle, including surface treatments to enhance its functional and visual properties. The Pulpex technology allows for embossing, debossing, labeling and direct printing with food-safe colored pigments and dyes to fit brand needs.

Richard Brooks, global packaging director for Consumer Packaging at Solenis said, “This collaboration with Pulpex is another indicator of our commitment to new, sustainable and innovative technologies to the food and beverage paper packaging market. The partnership will enable Solenis to serve the growing eco-friendly paper bottle market while maintaining our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Scott Winston, CEO, Pulpex, said, “Solenis is well known as a leader of process and functional chemistries with over a century of service to the pulp and paper industry. The company’s technical know-how and its wide spectrum of solutions will help us deliver eco-friendly paper bottles that meet the brand and functional needs of our consortium partners.”

Pulpex consortium partners are working to develop branded paper bottles across several categories, including alcohol and non-alcohol beverages; liquid foods; homecare, personal care and consumer healthcare products; and lubricants. Pulpex is also working towards adding the capability of holding hot-fill and carbonated beverages by the end of 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.solenis.com/en