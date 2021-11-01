Swire Coca-Cola Names New Executive

Swire Coca-Cola, USA – the bottler for Coca-Cola and other beverage brands in parts of 13 states across the American West – has appointed Jason Grover as its new Chief People Officer.

Grover joined Swire Coca-Cola, USA from Polaris Industries, where for the past seven years he has served as Vice President of Human Resources Global Operations, Engineering, & Lean, and most recently as Vice President Human Resources for the Parts, Garments, & Accessories division of the power-sports company. Prior to Polaris Industries, Grover held a series of roles increasing in responsibility for consumer goods giant, General Mills. In total, Grover has more than two decades of human resources leadership experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Jason as our new Chief People Officer,” said Rob Gehring, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA. “Over the course of his career, Jason has demonstrated the leadership necessary to drive change across complex, geographically dispersed organizations. Like me, Jason is passionate about growing people’s skills and building leaders. Jason will help embed our ‘people first’ approach across Swire Coca-Cola, USA.”

In his new role, Grover will be responsible for all aspects of Swire Coca-Cola, USA’s people function, including talent management, total rewards, employee engagement, labor and employee relations. Grover will lead a team of 41 human resource professionals, who support the growth and development of the company’s production, sales, and distribution operations. Swire Coca-Cola, USA serves almost 30 million consumers between the Mexican and Canadian borders, and from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Plains.

“I am excited to join Swire Coca-Cola, USA at such a pivotal time,” said Grover. “The company is part of a centuries-old organization but is also incredibly-forward looking, with major investments underway in its people and technology. I am looking forward to working with the many talented people here and leading the human resources team to deliver even greater results for the company.”

Grover holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Brigham Young University. Grover has lived in China, Taiwan, and Germany and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese. Grover assumed his duties on October 18. He will be based at Swire Coca-Cola, USA’s headquarters in Draper, Utah.

