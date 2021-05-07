Synergy Flavors Acquires Innova Flavors

WAUCONDA, IL – Synergy Flavors Inc., a member of the Irish-based Carbery Group, has announced the acquisition of leading savory flavor and ingredient supplier, Innova Flavors, from Griffith Foods Worldwide.

This strategic purchase expands the savory capabilities of Synergy Flavors in alignment with the exciting new product development happening in meat alternatives, sauces, side dishes, and snacks. It also adds process flavors to Synergy’s portfolio of extracts, essences, and compounded flavors of every form and designation, helping their customers to differentiate their products in the highly competitive food and beverage markets.

“This acquisition offers significant benefits to Synergy customers by providing them access to a proven range of flavors to meet the growing demand for natural flavorings and savory ingredients. In addition, these products complement Synergy’s current offerings for rapidly growing plant based alternative food & beverages globally,” comments Rod Sowders, President and CEO of Synergy Flavors. “Synergy’s global footprint and history of investment in acquisitions will allow Innova customers to benefit from the deep flavor expertise and global reach of the Synergy organization.”

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, commented “We know acquiring Innova Flavors will make sense for our US flavor customers, will enhance our global business in Asia and Central and South America, and bring opportunities right across our platforms of Dairy, Taste and Nutrition. This deal is a strategic opportunity to grow our business, to strengthen our offerings for our customers and maximize what we can deliver for our shareholders.”

About Synergy Flavors

Synergy Flavors, Inc., a leading supplier of flavors, extracts and essences is a member of the Irish-based Carbery Group, an international food ingredients and cheese company. Synergy creates innovative flavors and taste solutions in a full range of natural, artificial, and organic designations for growing food and beverage manufacturers worldwide. In addition to multiple locations in the US, Synergy has production, R&D and technical facilities in Ireland, UK, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil.

About Carbery Group

Carbery Group is a leading international manufacturer of nutritional ingredients, flavors and an award-winning cheese producer headquartered in Ballineen, Co. Cork, Ireland. It is owned by four Irish dairy co-operatives and employs almost 800 people. Carbery operates from ten locations including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Thailand. Its objective is to become a leading international supplier of added-value ingredients and flavors while retaining its heritage and expertise in dairy. Through a series of acquisitions in the UK, the USA, Europe, South America and Asia, Carbery has successfully built Synergy, its international flavors business.

For More Information:

http://www.synergytaste.com