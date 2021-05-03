Tod & Vixen’s 1651 London Dry Gin Aligns With Fedway Distributors In New Jersey

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. — The Vale Fox Distillery of LaGrange, NY and Fedway Associates have announced a distribution agreement to work together to distribute Tod & Vixen’s Gin throughout New Jersey.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Fedway, the 9th largest distributor in the country and the largest independent wholesaler,” said Cliff Oldfield, Head of Sales for Vale Fox. “They are the leading distributor in the state and handle the best wine and spirits brands in the business. Working with Fedway rounds out our efforts to expand our northeast footprint.”

Peter Kelly, Director of Craft Spirits at Fedway, had this to say: “We are very excited to work with this outstanding brand. The buzz surrounding Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 is a testament to innovation and quality in the bottle. It is perfectly balanced to enhance cocktails and elevate the drinking experience. As one of the longest running craft dedicated programs in the country, Fedway believes Tod and Vixen’s Dry Gin will be a welcome addition to our ever-evolving portfolio.

About Tod & Vixen’s Gin

Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 ($39.99) received a Double Gold from the San Francisco World Spirit Competition (in 2020). The gin is made from the cocktail backward. It was created by Master Distiller Roselyn Thomson and top bartenders, including the late & great gaz regan, Leo Robitschek and Jeffery Morgenthaler specifically for optimal use in classic cocktails.

Distilled on a Forsyths gin still from 100% wheat neutral spirit, Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 botanicals include juniper, coriander, angelica root, red rooibos tea and fresh orange peel. With non-chill filtering and an ABV of 48%, the resulting gin is robust and flavorful.

Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 is the flagship gin brand from The Vale Fox Distillery with a number of barrel aged gins about to be released. In fact, Tod & Vixen’s Flying Fox Series Bourbon Cask Finish Mature Gin has recently won another double gold from the San Francisco World Spirit Competition.

The Vale Fox Distillery Overview

The Vale Fox Distillery is a new, small-batch estate located in the Hudson Valley region of New York State. The distillery currently offers ultra-premium Tod & Vixen Gin, inspired by a spirited duo of fictional foxes, with an American single malt whiskey to come. The grain-to-glass distillery is just an hour and a half drive from NYC and features a welcome center, tasting room, tours and experiences.

Eral Gokgol-Kline, intrepid financial expert with a rich family history of NY state distilling, and his brother Arman Gokgol-Kline, together with beverage industry leaders Arthur Shapiro, Harry Cockburn and the late Jim Swan have brought The Vale Fox Distillery to life.

The first single malt whiskey release will be a limited-edition bottling. Future batches will be aged for a minimum of three years, though could be aged five years or more to meet the team’s high standards. The uncompromised quality of Vale Fox liquid is achieved utilizing traditional pot-still distillation equipment, first-class raw materials, larger casks and longer maturation periods.

For More Information:

https://thevalefox.com/