US Hemp Brokerage Expands Into Southeastern USA

Boulder, Colo. — The US Hemp Brokerage (USHB) is thrilled to announce an expansion into the Southeastern USA. The Colorado-based business providing hemp farmers, processors and manufacturers of industrial hemp materials and products with high-quality professional brokerage services, is opening an office in Tampa, Florida to cultivate relationships with retailers and distributors in the Southeast. For more information, contact Jeff Cole, Founder of the US Hemp Brokerage LLC at jcole@ushempbrokerage.com or 720.419.4234.

“As a long time Floridian who grew up in the Tampa area, I have always had my eye on expanding to this market,” said Cole. “We are launching our John Budd convenient store line in Florida, starting with Orlando, Tampa Bay, and the greater Miami area. Our staff in Tampa will be overseeing the rollout of this program and we are currently hiring support staff and sales representatives.”

John Budd is a new organic full-spectrum CBD product line capturing the rugged individualism of the American working man. The brand is named after and founded by 61-year-old Colorado rancher, John Budd, whose family has a legacy of ranching, farming, and mining in Colorado for the past 100 years.

USHB’s services include brand curating and polishing, pricing analysis and strategy, a full creative services suite including art direction, digital media, promotional schedules, and media recommendations. The company is known for bringing top-tier hemp brands to retail via longstanding relationships that not only provide for successful placement but also favorable outcomes for private label manufacturing for retail stores.

About U.S. Hemp Brokerage LLC

Based in Boulder County, Colorado, U.S. Hemp Brokerage LLC (USHB) is dedicated to providing hemp farmers, processors and manufacturers with high-quality professional sales brokerage services to retail and wholesale customers. Since 2015, USHB team members have actively farmed, processed and developed brands utilizing high value industrial hemp. The products and brands we represent have been carefully selected with a close eye on CGMP practices, compliance and traceability that we can stand behind.

For More Information:

http://www.ushempbrokerage.com