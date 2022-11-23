Circle Beverage Secures B Corp Certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Circle Beverage, a beverage manufacturer specializing in growth-stage brands and functional products, is proud to announce it has achieved B Corporation Certification status. B Corp status is a rigorous achievement that measures a company’s commitment to improving its social, environmental, and economic impact. The news comes after a nearly three-year assessment process with B Lab, the certifying organization for B Corporations.

B Lab is a non-profit organization that supports and inspires a global movement of people striving to use business as a force for good. Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. Unlike other certifications for businesses, B Lab is unique in its ability to measure a company’s entire social and environmental impact. B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

Circle Beverage established its pillars – health, taste, community and environment – nearly five years ago. Aligned with these pillars, the company set out for certification in early 2020. As an asset-intensive manufacturing business, Circle used the certification requirements to improve all aspects of its operation. This included investing in unique approaches to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing, including low waste water filtration and solar panels for power generation. It also included a thorough assessment of how the manufacturing workforce is structured and compensated, with a goal of exceeding both local and national benchmarks for employment.

Circle CEO, Matt Whiteside, had this to say about the accomplishment, “The pursuit of B Corp certification has been a multiple year journey that challenged us to truly understand the company’s impact on our community. The B Corp framework enabled us to increase transparency, enhance our processes, and to double down on our mission to provide enriching careers for our people, to uplift our partners, and to benefit society with our products and services.”

About Circle

Circle is a beverage manufacturer that specializes in growing brands and functional products. Its state-of-the-art facilities include sustainable production processes to minimize the environmental impact of beverage production. Circle supports nationally distributed brands and emerging brands alike in achieving maximum quality, consistency and responsiveness in their beverage manufacturing supply chain.

For More Information:

https://www.circlebev.com/circle-bcorpcertified/