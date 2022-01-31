Connecticut Distributors, Inc. Names John Slocum President

Stratford, Connecticut — Connecticut Distributors, Inc., an affiliate of Breakthru Beverage Group, announced the appointment of John Slocum to the role of President. In this role, Slocum will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business, including sales, marketing, operations, finance, and human resources.

“John’s vast market knowledge, long-standing relationships with our supplier and customer partners and his commitment to their performance while maintaining CDI’s thriving culture made him the logical choice to fill this essential role and help drive our business forward,” said Joe Davolio, CDI Board Chair on behalf of the CDI Board. “John’s broad expertise across both commercial and corporate business functions along with his proven track record of leading teams and organizations to great success are exactly the qualities we sought for this position.”

Slocum brings a wide array of industry experience to the role, beginning 25 years ago as a part-time warehouse associate and as a back-up driver. His early career experiences were the foundation to his success and proved pivotal as he grew into future sales leadership positions, which included Regional Sales Manager and President at Slocum & Sons of Rhode Island, and Executive Vice President & General Manager at Slocum & Sons of Connecticut.

As an affiliate of Breakthru Beverage Group, CDI leverages the company’s best-in-class business insights, strategies, and analytic tools to be a leader in the marketplace. Always striving to be the easiest distributors to work with, Breakthru and CDI embrace innovation and growth for the benefit of supplier and customer partners, driving performance and long-term growth for all with industry-leading technology solutions and a team of talented, committed associates.

Slocum succeeds John Parke, who will be re-joining E&J Gallo Winery in February and will be relocating back to California.

About Connecticut Distributors, Inc.

Connecticut Distributors Inc. (CDI), founded in 1933, is a leading wine and spirits distributor in the state of CT and is an affiliate of Breakthru Beverage Group (BBG). We are a family-owned business that proudly serves as the critical link between our supplier partners and our retail and restaurant customers. Getting these consumer products to market is the collective effort of our more than 300 associates that work together in various positions responsible for helping to manage some of the most valuable and well-known consumer brands in the world. CDI has a culture of trust, collaboration, teamwork, loyalty, and strives to be the best to deliver solid results for our suppliers, customers, associates, industry, and community. For more information, visit ctdist.com

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine, and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing, and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit BreakthruBev.com.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/Connecticut