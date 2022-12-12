Cynthia Tice Joins BeyondBrands as Entrepreneur in Residence

BeyondBrands announced that Cynthia Tice, best known for her role as the founder of Lily’s Sweets and a trailblazer in the no-sugar-added sweets category has joined BeyondBrands as a partner. Based in New York, BeyondBrands is a mission-driven, full-service consulting agency known for its team of highly experienced veterans from across the natural products industry.

“Joining BeyondBrands is a logical next step in my career that will allow me to use my years of experience in our industry,” says Cynthia. “It’s an honor to work alongside such an esteemed group of industry veterans who are truly committed to enhancing our natural products community.”

In her new role as Entrepreneur in Residence, she will continue to foster industry growth with a focus on helping the next wave of better-for-you brands navigate all stages of business to achieve their goals. Her work as a board member of Naturally Network, as well as advisory and board roles for early-stage brands, will be a tremendous asset to help grow BeyondBrands by sharing her depth of knowledge and expertise with their current clients while attracting new clients to the firm.

Eric Schnell, Founder, and CEO of BeyondBrands commented, “the addition of Cynthia to the BeyondBrands team brings a profound breadth and scope of wisdom, contacts, and expertise to our agency at the highest level. The entire team is thrilled to have her join our collective of diverse c-suite professionals in making the world a better place, one brand at a time. Over her impressive career, Cynthia has focused on supporting women in business, introducing the highest quality delicious products for healthier living, especially those with no sugar, and supporting young entrepreneurs in the sustainable, better-for-you food and lifestyle space.”

She began her career in the Natural Product Industry, fresh out of college when she opened a natural food store in Philadelphia. She remains passionate about natural foods and their benefits to people and the planet on which we live.

About BeyondBrands

BeyondBrands co-creates brands in the natural products industry, including GoodSAM, Good Catch, and Cool Beans. Assembled by Steaz Co-founder Eric Schnell, and Under the Canopy and Institute for Integrative Nutrition Co-founder Marci Zaroff, a team of 20 senior-level natural lifestyle and eco-conscious experts that are co-creating the future model of full-service executive-level consulting including brand incubation and acceleration through the agency’s networks and affiliates. This Conscious Products Collective is comprised of specialists from the most respected natural and organic food, beverage, fashion, beauty, and nutraceutical companies, to the most recognized consumer brands in the world – passionately and collaboratively delivering 360-degree consulting and outsourced management services for its clients.

